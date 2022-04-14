REDMI WATCH 2 LITE: Great for fitness, it’s quite accurate too

When it comes to affordable fitness wearables, Xiaomi’s products have always offered some solid features. But what I love about the Mi fitness range is the accuracy of step and fitness tracking in general. The latest option from the brand is the Redmi Watch 2 Lite, available for Rs 4,999.



What’s good?



The Redmi Watch 2 Lite has the ubiquitous square design. The watch has a 1.55-inch TFT display and comes with a better screen-to-body ratio than the previous generation, according to Redmi. The watch display is legible during bright sunlight and good enough for indoor usage. It comes in Ivory, Black and Blue colour options. This might have a plastic body and strap, but the watch’s build quality is in no way shoddy.



Redmi Watch 2 Lite packs a number of features such as heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, step tracking, plenty of sports modes, etc. When it comes to fitness tracking, this remains an accurate budget device.

But what really impressed me was the accuracy when I took the watch on a swim. In a 25-metre pool, it tracked my measly 12 laps with precision. If you are into swimming and need a device to track your daily strokes, this is a good affordable device.



What’s not good



Rivals like Noise have watches with a better aluminium body or even stainless steel at a similar price. Some watches also come with a speaker at this price point. I’m not a fan of the magnetic charging pin and I say this for all watches in this segment. It can at times be very frustrating to connect it with the watch. Also, I did notice a bit of stutter when scrolling through some of the data for my activities on the watch itself. It was also not the most comfortable fit for me,

especially when I had to tighten the strap.



Should you consider it?



Yes, if you are looking for a budget fitness wearable with good fitness accuracy and plenty of features. Redmi Watch 2 Lite delivers on those aspects very well. The only problem is that Redmi and Xiaomi also have more affordable options, including the Redmi Smart Band Pro and Mi Band 6, at slightly more affordable prices, and with a similar range of features.