Redmi Watch 2 launched with AMOLED display, SpO2 tracking and up to 12-day battery life

Xiaomi has also launched the entry-level Redmi Buds 3 Lite and Redmi Note 11 series alongside.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 2 in China. The Redmi Watch 2 brings sizeable upgrades over the original Redmi Watch—which was launched in India earlier this year—including a larger AMOLED display, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, up to 12-day battery life and more. Xiaomi has also launched the entry-level Redmi Buds 3 Lite and Redmi Note 11 series alongside the Redmi Watch 2.

The Redmi Watch 2 will be available in China from November 11 at a price of CNY 399 (roughly Rs 4,700).

Redmi Watch 2 specs and features

The Redmi Watch 2 has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display—versus 1.4-inch TFT LCD in the Redmi Watch—with always-on functionality. The watch can be customised with 100 watch faces. The body is made of plastic and comes in three colours: ivory, black and blue. It is 5ATM certified. The straps are user swappable with Xiaomi offering a choice of brown, olive, and pink options.

It comes with GPS and GLONASS which means you can leave your smartphone at home and the Redmi Watch 2 can keep a log of your runs. Speaking of which, it comes with 117 fitness modes including 17 professional workout types. The watch also has sensors to track heart rate and it can notify you in case of any irregular fluctuations. Sleep tracking and guided breathing are also available. An SpO2 sensor is also available—this was missing on the original.

Just like any other fitness watch at is price, the Redmi Watch 2 will let you view notifications and silence or reject calls. There is no in-built speaker and mic either. NFC is available.

The Redmi Watch 2 is rated to deliver up to 12-days’ worth of usage on single charge.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 series launched with MediaTek chips, up to 120W fast charging and more: Everything to know