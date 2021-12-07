Redmi Smart TV X Series, Mi QLED TV 4K 55 update brings ‘works with Alexa’ feature for India users

Mi QLED TV 4K 55

Xiaomi on Monday started rolling out new updates for two of its popular smart TV lineups— Redmi Smart TV X and Mi QLED—in India bringing them up to speed with latest in security and adding support for Alexa smarts. The updates, expectedly, are being rolled out in a phased manner which is to say not all TVs will get them at the same time. The company advises users to “check your system update” to download and install the said updates.

The OTA update, with version R21.10.29.3261, will be available across the entire Redmi Smart TV X series which covers a trio of screen sizes—50-,55-, and 65-inch. The entry-level Redmi Smart TV 43- and 32-inch are not covered under this update rollout. The update for the 55-inch Mi QLED 4K carries the version number R21.10.29.3261.

Xiaomi notes that both updates will bring an “updated security patch” and “works with Alexa app” to these smart TVs. PatchWall version remains the same. To recall, both Redmi Smart TV X Series and Mi QLED TV 4K 55 run Android TV 10 software out-of-the-box.

Redmi Smart TV X Series, Mi QLED TV 4K 55 specs, price in India

The 50-, 55-, and 65-inch Redmi Smart TV X models have a 4K panel with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. These TVs also make high-end features like Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ accessible to more buyers. All the three TVs under the series come with 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support—there is also support for Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC passthrough.

Under the hood, the Redmi TV X models come with a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor with Mali G52 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Connectivity options include three HDMI 2.1, one eARC, two USB, Optical, 3.5mm, and Ethernet port plus AV input. All the TVs have Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual Band Wi-Fi.

The Redmi Smart TV X65 is currently listed on Mi.com/in at Rs 61,999, Redmi Smart TV X55 Rs 44,999, and Redmi Smart TV X50 Rs 37,999.

The more premium Mi QLED TV 4K meanwhile supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation). It has a slim profile with a silver aluminum alloy frame and carbon fiber finish on the back.

For audio, the Mi QLED TV has a 6-speaker setup with four full range drivers and two tweeters for 30W peak output. Dolby Audio and DTS-HD are supported though there is no Dolby Atmos.

Under the hood, the Mi QLED TV has a 4-core MediaTek 9611 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Ethernet, Optical, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Mi QLED TV is currently listed on Mi.com/in at Rs 59,999.