Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in India starting at Rs 32,999: Specs, features, price and everything to know

Redmi launched its first smart TV in India on Wednesday starting at Rs 32,999. The big USP is all TVs have same features across different price points.
By: |
March 17, 2021 2:10 PM

The first batch of Redmi TVs look promising.

Redmi Smart TV, Redmi TV Price in IndiaRedmi Smart TV X65

Redmi launched its first smart TV in India on Wednesday at a starting price of Rs 32,999. The idea is clearly to offer a Mi TV-like experience at an even more affordable pricing, and it is safe to say that the first batch of Redmi TVs do look promising. As expected, Redmi is launching a new Redmi “series” aka Redmi Smart TV X with multiple size options—50-, 55-, and 65-inch. The big USP is that all the TVs have the same features across different price points.

Xiaomi has sold over 5 million Mi smart TVs in India since 2021. The premium Xiaomi “sub-brand” currently holds a sizable 30 percent share of the segment and with Redmi joining the bandwagon, the brand is “looking to capture 40 percent market share with the help of its Redmi TVs,” category lead for smart TVs at Xiaomi India, Eshwar Nilakantan, had said while speaking to Financial Express Online recently.

Redmi Smart TV X series specs, features, variants

All the three Redmi Smart TVs—available in 50-, 55-, and 65-inch—have a 4K panel with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and pack Xiaomi’s custom Vivid Picture Engine technology. These TVs also make high-end features like Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ accessible to more buyers. They are also one of the few smart TVs at their price point to offer Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation.

All the Redmi TVs come with 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support—there is also support for Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC passthrough in case you happen to own an Atmos-enabled soundbar or AV receiver.

Also Read | Redmi TV India launch confirmed for March as Xiaomi looks to democratize technology after Mi TV success

Under the hood, the Redmi TVs come with a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor with Mali G52 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. They are Android TV 10-certfied. You can choose to either use stock Android TV software or switch to Xiaomi’s “content-first” PatchWall user interface. When asked about monetization, Nilakantan had said that Xiaomi “remains unclear about the monetization aspect at this point of time, but it will be cognizant of family needs when it comes to curated content.”

Xiaomi is also introducing the Mi Home app in the Redmi TVs that will allow users to control and monitor all their IoT products directly from their TV.

Connectivity options on the three Redmi Smart TVs include three HDMI 2.1, one eARC, two USB, Optical, 3.5mm, and Ethernet port plus AV input. All the TVs have Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual Band Wi-Fi. They can respond to voice commands—Google Assistant.

Redmi Smart TV X series price, availability

The Redmi Smart TV X65 costs Rs 57,999, Redmi Smart TV X55 Rs 38,999, and Redmi Smart TV X50 Rs 32,999. All the three Redmi TVs will be available for buying from March 26 across Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores.

