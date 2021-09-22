Redmi Smart TV 32 and 43-inch with Android TV 11, Dolby Audio support launched in India; price starts at Rs 15,999

Both TVs run Xiaomi’s Patchwall 4.0 and can alternatively switch to stock Android 11 TV.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched two new affordable smart TVs under its ‘Redmi Smart TV Series’ in India on Wednesday. Redmi Smart TV 32- and 43-inch bring some high-end features like Xiaomi’s in-house Vivid Picture Engine, Android TV 11 and Dolby Audio support to the entry-level segment. The HD-ready Redmi Smart TV 32 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 15,999. The Redmi Smart TV 43—which has a full HD display—will set you back by Rs 25,999.

Xiaomi says it will sell the new Redmi Smart TVs at an ‘introductory’—we’re assuming lower—price during a limited period sale on the first date of its ‘Diwali with Mi’ promotional event across all channels and on Amazon during the e-commerce portal’s Great Indian Festival. More specifically, these TVs will be available across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Amazon and across all Xiaomi offline retail partners. The company isn’t sharing exact availability details just yet. It hasn’t revealed the introductory prices as well at this point in time.

Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch specs and features

Speaking of specs, while the Redmi Smart TV 43 is a full HD TV, the 32-inch model is HD-ready (1366 x 768) with 178-degree viewing angles and Vivid Picture Engine, Xiaomi’s in-house image-processing algorithm. The company says both TVs are capable of showing up to 16 million colours. Moreover, Xiaomi has added custom picture controls for more granular control over settings which it claims is a ‘first in its segment.’ For audio, the Redmi Smart TVs come with a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio support (Dolby Atmos via ARC).

Under the hood, both Redmi Smart TVs pack a 4-core MediaTek A35 CPU paired with Mali G31 GPU, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Both TVs run Xiaomi’s Patchwall 4.0 and can alternatively switch to stock Android 11 TV.

There are no far-field microphones in these ‘budget’ TVs like Xiaomi’s other more premium Mi TVs but you do get a handy Google Assistant voice search feature through the bundled remote. There is no Chromecast support either, instead, you get Miracast for mirroring content.

Xiaomi also claims that these Redmi Smart TVs segment-first Dual-Band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz/5GHz on HD/ FHD displays, MIMO technology and Auto Low Latency Mode. Connectivity options include two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, 3.5 mm jack and Bluetooth 5.0.

Also Read | Honestly speaking: Manu Jain on Xiaomi’s unique business model, cracking offline market and beating Samsung