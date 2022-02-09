Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 launched in India: All you need to know

The Redmi Smart Band Pro price in India is set at Rs 3,999, while the Redmi Smart TV X43 will set buyers back by Rs 28,999.

Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TV X43 were launched in India on Wednesday, 9th February 2022. The smart band and budget smart TV were launched alongside the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. While the Redmi Smart Band Pro price in India is set at Rs 3,999, the Redmi Smart TV X43 will set buyers back by Rs 28,999.

Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 specs, features

The Smart Band Pro comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a 194×368 pixel resolution and always-on functionality. Under the hood, the fitness tracker has an Apollo 3.5 chip and a 200mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 14-days’ worth usage on single charge. It is 5ATM certified.

The fitness band supports over 110 workout modes including running, walking, Zumba, yoga, and cycling. Xiaomi says it can also detect outdoor running, walking and treadmill workouts automatically. The band can track menstrual cycles, and monitor stress levels, too.

The Smart Band Pro can track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and sleep tracking.

Coming to the Redmi Smart TV X43, this is now the smallest TV in Xiaomi’s Redmi Smart TV X series. It has a 4K panel with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels with Xiaomi’s custom Vivid Picture Engine technology. It also makes high-end features like Dolby Vision accessible to more buyers.

For audio, it comes with 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support—there is also support for Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC passthrough.

The smart TV runs Android TV 10. You can choose to either use stock Android TV software or switch to Xiaomi’s PatchWall 4 user interface. Connectivity options include three HDMI 2.1, one eARC, two USB, Optical, 3.5mm, and Ethernet port plus AV input.

Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 prices, availability

The Redmi Smart Band price in India is set at Rs 3,999. For a limited period, Xiaomi will sell it at a price of Rs 3,499. It will be available starting February 14.

The Redmi Smart TV X43 is priced at Rs 28,999 and will be available from February 16.

Both the devices will be available across Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home and offline retail stores.

