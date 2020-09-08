Redmi Smart Band launched in India with continuous heart rate monitoring, 5ATM water resistance and 14-day battery life

Redmi Smart Band will be available in India from September 9.

Xiaomi Redmi launched its first “smart” fitness band in India on Tuesday and much like any other Redmi product, this one also surprises with its exhaustive feature set and affordable pricing. Simply called the Redmi Smart Band, the fitness band brings a colour display, continuous heart rate monitoring with idle alert, 5ATM water resistance, app notifications, and up to 14-day battery life, all for Rs 1,599. The Redmi Smart Band will be available in India from September 9 and can be purchased from Amazon, Mi.com/in, Mi Home, and Xiaomi offline partner stores.

Unlike the newer Mi Bands, the Redmi Smart Band has a flat LCD display. This is 1.08-inch in size and the resolution is set to 120×220 pixels. You can also customize the display with plenty of watch faces – Xiaomi is touting over 50 watch faces will be available at launch. The band itself is made of thermoplastic polyurethane and it will come in a choice of four colours, black, blue, orange, and green. An interesting bit about the Redmi Smart Band is that it features a built-in USB connector for direct charging. It takes two hours to fully charge the Redmi Smart Band’s 130mAh battery and it is rated to deliver up to 14-day of usage.

The Redmi Smart Band has a single navigation capacitive button though the screen is touch sensitive.

The fitness band has a three-axis accelerometer and it can also monitor your heart rate and sleep cycle. It is also 5ATM-certified which makes it swim-proof. The Redmi Smart Band further supports five sports modes including outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, and power walking.

It can let you view notifications, accept and reject phone calls, control music. The band will also nudge you if you are sitting idle for too long. There is also a handy phone locator built into it.

Another interesting thing to note about the Redmi Smart Band is that it does not work with Xiaomi’s Mi Fit app, the app that lets you control its popular Mi Bands. Instead, the Redmi Band works with Xiaomi’s Wear app on Android and Wear Lite app on iOS devices.