Redmi phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chip in the works; K50 Gaming Edition specs leak again

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition/Poco F3 GT

Xiaomi is working on a Redmi phone that will be powered by Mediatek’s yet-to-be-announced Dimensity 7000 chip. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing teased the new phone in a post on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

Also Read | Samsung apparently has no plans to launch another Galaxy Note; to end Galaxy Note 20 series production soon

MediaTek recently announced the launch of Dimensity 9000 SoC, but it is also reportedly ready to unveil the Dimensity 7000. Earlier reports had claimed that the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC would power the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. However, a new leak now suggests otherwise.

Weibing’s post on Weibo did not mention any name for the phone with his teaser an open-ended question for Redmi followers. It is possible that Weibing was teasing the same Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC that the leak suggested. However, there is still no clarity on the matter.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition expected specs

The specifications of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition were teased by tipster Digital Chat Station, which claimed that the phone would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The phone is also likely to sport a giant 5,000mAh battery. The tip suggested an under-screen fingerprint sensor and a 64-megapixel main camera module. It is likely that the phone will feature a hole-punch display.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 4G: Xiaomi launches yet another Redmi Note 11 ahead of Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch

The smartphone is likely to come in two variants — the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition and Redmi K50 Gaming Pro. Xiaomi could launch the Pro variant in the global market under its Poco brand, while the Standard Edition is likely to be exclusive to China

Tipster @xiaomiui shared some specifications for the Redmi K50 Gaming series on the basis of its IMEI listing. The Standard Edition and Pro variant will be codenamed Matisse (from French artist Henri Matisse) and Rubens (from German artist Peter Paul Rubens).

Also Read | Redmi Note 11T 5G effect: Motorola to launch Moto G31 in India on November 29

The Redmi K50 Gaming series is likely to succeed the Redmi K40 series and is expected to launch in April 2022.