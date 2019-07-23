Redmi phone with 64-megapixel camera will click photos of 8K TV quality

The 64-megapixel camera phone by Redmi is in the works and Xiaomi is currently building the hype around it ahead of its launch. Recently, the Xiaomi brand shared camera samples shot on the unnamed phone to show its prowess. Redmi has now released another teaser in a matter of few hours to reiterate there will be a 64-megapixel sensor, besides confirming that the phone will have at least four cameras.

Redmi posted an image on Weibo that talks about the 64-megapixel sensor on its upcoming handset. There are four circles shown as a shadow to what confirms the camera sensor capabilities. These circles allude to at least four cameras that we can expect on the upcoming Redmi phone. It is also being claimed, via the teaser, that the resolution of the image produced by the said camera will be 20MB in size and that it will be as high as to match the resolution of an 8K TV.

Besides this information, there is nothing else that the teaser confirms. The teaser says the smartphone will arrive ‘soon’ but no concrete timelines have been provided. The claims for the camera being made are yet to materialise, as well.

At least two companies are spearheading the development of a phone with the world’s first 64-megapixel camera. In addition to Redmi, Realme recently confirmed it is working on a 64-megapixel camera phone. It also confirmed that it is using a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor in the phone – something that is also being speculated for the unnamed Redmi phone but there is no official communication from the company. Although it is still a mystery who will beat the other one in the race.