Redmi Pad with 2K 90Hz display, Helio G99 and 8,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, full specs

Redmi Pad entry-level Android tablet has officially been launched in India today. This is notably the first tablet to launch under Xiaomi’s Redmi banner. Another interesting bit about it is that the Redmi Pad is launching first in India. With a starting price of Rs 14,999, the Redmi Pad will take on Oppo’s Pad Air and the Realme Pad.

REDMI PAD PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Redmi Pad starts at Rs 14,999 for a version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. A model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will sell for Rs 17,999. Redmi Pad top-of-the-line 6GB/128GB variant will set you back by Rs 19,999.

The tablet will be sold at introductory prices of Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999, respectively, Xiaomi has announced.

Redmi Pad will be available across Xiaomi website, Mi Homes, Flipkart, and retail partners, starting October 5 (12 noon). The 6GB/128GB variant will be exclusively available on Xiaomi website from 10 am, starting October 5.

Xiaomi has tied up with Bank of Baroda to offer additional bank discount of up to 10 percent to buyers on its website from 5- 9 October.

REDMI PAD SPECS, FEATURES

Redmi Pad comes with a 10.61-inch 2K resolution (2000 x 1200) IPS LCD display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness. The tablet has an all-metal chassis that weighs 465g. The base model (3GB/32GB) comes in Graphite Gray colourway. The 4GB/128GB version comes in Gray and Moonlight Silver. The top-end 6GB/128GB Redmi Pad comes in three colours—Gray, Silver, and Mint Green.

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Helio G99 processor which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The tablet runs MIUI 13 for Pad which is based on Android 12. Xiaomi says it will get three years of security updates and two more versions of Android (13, 14). You get multitasking chops like split screen, floating and multi-window but Xiaomi says only the models with 4GB of RAM and above will support it.

Powering the package is an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging (22.5W charger in box). You get a quad speaker setup in this tablet with Dolby Atmos playback support and an 8MP camera on the front— in landscape orientation. Xiaomi says it will bring a feature called Focus Frame to this tablet in the coming days through a software update that will allow this camera to track your movement and even widen the field-of-view up to 105-degree to keep subject(s) in frame. There is another 8MP camera on the back of this tablet.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Pad include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3. Xiaomi will be offering the Redmi Pad with only Wi-Fi connectivity option. There is no cellular model available at the time of writing.

