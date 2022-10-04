Redmi Pad versus Oppo Pad Air versus Realme Pad: Prices in India, specs, and features compared

Xiaomi launched the first tablet under the Redmi banner in India today. Called simply Redmi Pad, the tablet packs some good specs and comes in at a fairly aggressive price. You get an all-metal body, 90Hz display, Helio G99 processor, and sizeable 8,000mAh battery. Redmi Pad, with a starting price of Rs 14,999, will take on Oppo’s Pad Air and the Realme Pad.

Here we compare the three tablets to find how they stack up against each other. So, without further ado, here’s a step-by-step breakdown comparison of Redmi Pad, Oppo Pad Air, and Realme Pad.

Display: Redmi Pad comes with a 10.61-inch 2K resolution (2000 x 1200) IPS LCD display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness. Realme Pad has a 10.4-inch LCD display with 2K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 360 nits of brightness. Oppo Pad Air comes with a 10.36-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo doesn’t mention brightness count but says the Pad Air supports 2048 levels of adaptive brightness.

Processor: Redmi Pad comes with MediaTek’s Helio G99 processor. Oppo Pad Air has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip. Realme Pad comes with MediaTek Helio G80.

RAM, Storage: Redmi Pad comes in three configurations— 3GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB. Oppo Pad Air comes in two options— 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Realme Pad comes in two choices— 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.

WiFi/Cellular: Only the Realme Pad gets you WiFi and Cellular options. Redmi Pad and Oppo Pad Air are WiFi-only.

Software: Redmi Pad runs MIUI 13 for Pad which is based on Android 12. Xiaomi says it will get three years of security updates and two more versions of Android (13, 14). Oppo Pad Air runs ColorOS 12 for Pad based on Android 12. Realme Pad Air runs Realme UI for Pad which is based on Android 11.

Cameras: Redmi Pad and Realme Pad both have an 8MP camera on the rear as well as on the front. Oppo Pad Air has an 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front.

Battery, charging: Redmi Pad has an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Oppo Pad Air and Realme Pad have a 7,100mAh battery, also with 18W fast charging support.

Prices in India: Redmi Pad starts at Rs 14,999 for a version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. A model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will sell for Rs 17,999. Redmi Pad top-of-the-line 6GB/128GB variant will set you back by Rs 19,999. The tablet will be sold at introductory prices of Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999, respectively, Xiaomi has announced. Oppo Pad Air price in India currently starts at Rs 14,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will set buyers back by Rs 19,999. Realme Pad base model with Wi-Fi and 3GB/32GB configuration currently costs Rs 11,999. The cellular model (Wi-Fi and 4G) starts at Rs 14,999 for a version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A version with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and cellular (Wi-Fi and 4G) will set you back by Rs 15,999.

Also Read | Redmi Pad with 2K 90Hz display, Helio G99 and 8,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, full specs