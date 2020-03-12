Redmi Note 9 Pro is basically Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 48MP main, 16MP front camera and 18W fast charging

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

While the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max got a lot of attention at Xiaomi’s online-only Redmi Note 9 keynote event today, the company also had a stripped down Redmi Note 9 Pro to tag along. If you can call it stripped down, that is. This is because the Redmi Note 9 Pro shares ‘literally’ everything with the seemingly more potent Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, to an extent it’s difficult to point out the ‘few’ differences.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has the same design. It has the same core hardware. It has the same screen. It has the same battery. The only differences come in the form of battery charging speed, main and selfie camera – that’s about it. At least, those are all the differences on paper.

The biggest difference, perhaps, comes in the form of pricing. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is the cheapest Redmi Note 9 that you can get today – the vanilla Redmi Note 9 isn’t launching today but it’s coming later.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way to Rs 15,999 for the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for buying from March 17 from Amazon India, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi’s MI Home stores and offline partner stores.

Redmi Note 9 Pro design, specs

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, also uses Xiaomi’s ‘aura’ design with slight colour tweaks – Xiaomi calls it aura balance. The phone will be available in black, blue and white colour options. Like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 9 Pro also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, front as well as on the new square camera module – the outer frame is plastic. The fingerprint scanner, again, is on the side.

On the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 6.67-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a taller 20.9 ‘cinematic’ aspect ratio. Xiaomi has gone for a Samsung Galaxy S20-like centrally positioned punch hole cutout here – like the Redmi 9 Pro Max.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDRX4 RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. This is expandable by up to 512GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based MIUI 11.

For photography, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with four rear cameras. There’s a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view, a 5MP macro camera for closeups (up to 2cm), and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16MP camera.

Elsewhere, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support – Xiaomi is bundling a 18W fast charger in the box. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also comes with an IR blaster and 2×2 MIMO WiFi. There’s also a new Z-axis vibration motor for seemingly better haptics plus it keeps the 3.5mm audio jack as well.