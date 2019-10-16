Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 released in India: Everything you need to know

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor

Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 are the latest additions to Xiaomi’s mid-range smartphone family in India, bringing some of the notable features to the table. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first Redmi device to rock a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which is claimed to have outperformed the Snapdragon 712 processor. It is also the second device in India that comes with a 64-megapixel camera in a quad setup. The camera uses a Samsung GW1 sensor. At the event held in New Delhi, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD, also announced the MIUI 11 for its Indian smartphone line, in addition to a new air purifier ahead of the winter season, which is infamous for the foggy atmosphere in most parts of India.

Jain announced the pricing of the two smartphones amid an uproar over the claim that Xiaomi has sold 5.3 million units during the Diwali sale on various platforms. Xiaomi has ditched the 3GB/32GB variant for the Redmi Note 8 and has gone with the 4GB/64GB variant as the base.

Redmi Note 8 4GB/64GB version costs Rs 9,999 while its 6GB/128GB version is priced at Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three variants that have been strategically priced to counter the latest smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M30s, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Realme XT. The Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB/64GB model costs Rs 14,999, its 6GB/128GB version is priced at Rs 15,999, and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be available at Rs 17,999. Both the smartphones will go on sale at 12 noon on October 21 via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Preferred Partners, and Mi Studio.

The colour variants of the Redmi Note 8 Pro are Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black. The Redmi Note 8 has Moonlight White, Space Black, and Neptune Blue colour variants.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C costs Rs 6,499. The sale for the air purifier starts October 16 starting at 4 pm on mi.com and October 18 on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi Home Stores.

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Notch Display with chip-on-film technology. The display is shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with two RAM and three storage options, with support for microSD card via a dedicated slot. The smartphone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie, featuring deep integration with Amazon Alexa, making it the first smartphone with the functionality. The smartphone has an Aura Design that consists of 3D curved glass on the back.

The cameras on the Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 64-megapixel sensor with PDAF and EIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 20-megapixel camera on the front of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, equipped with AI Portrait Mode. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port among other features. The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 18W via the bundled charger.

Redmi Note 8 has a 48-megapixel quad camera setup

The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with microSD expandability. The smartphone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It has a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and many other features. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging via the bundled charger.

For cameras, the Redmi Note 8 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with AI Portrait Mode.