Redmi Note 8 now comes in Cosmic Purple colour, goes on sale on Black Friday

Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant starts at Rs 9,999

Redmi Note 8 is getting a new colour variant in India. The smartphone was launched last month in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colours. Xiaomi said there will also be a Cosmic Purple colour variant for the Redmi Note 8 that will launch later. Redmi has now announced the Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Blue model for India, which looks similar to the Nebula Purple colour variant that was introduced in China a while back.

Scheduled to go on sale during the Redmi Black Friday Sale that starts November 29, the Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple will be available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants. The price of the variant remains the same as other colour variants. The base model costs Rs 9,999 while the top model will be available for Rs 12,999. The sale begins on mi.com.

Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, is not seemingly getting another colour model. The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 8 with better specifications and higher pricing. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Halo White, Gamma Green, and Shadow Black colours.

For specifications, the Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a small notch on the top. It runs MIUI 10 out of the box and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The maximum storage capacity is 128GB, but it can be expanded using a microSD card of up to 512GB. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

There are four cameras on the Redmi Note 8’s back – a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel camera with features such as AI Beauty. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W capacity via a USB-C port.