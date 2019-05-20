Redmi Note 7S with 48-megapixel camera, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Redmi Note 7S has been formally launched in India at a live-streamed event by Xiaomi on Monday, May 20. The third smartphone to the Redmi Note series in India comes as Xiaomi gears up to add at least two more smartphones in the coming days. The Redmi Note 7S retains the 48-megapixel camera on the rear from the Redmi Note 7 Pro. It nearly looks like the Redmi Note 7 China version except for the variation to the notch on the display. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD, recalled the success of the company before kicking off the launch for the Redmi Note 7S. “Redmi Note series is the most loved smartphone series in India,” Jain said during the launch.

The Redmi Note 7S has been priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB/32GB version and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. It comes in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Ruby Red colours. It will be available to buy on Flipkart, mi.com, and Mi Home Stores across the country starting Thursday, May 23. Offline sales for the smartphone will start soon.

At the launch, Jain said the Redmi Note 7S has a ‘glass’ back with the Aura design and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi Note 7S is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that is clocked up to at 2.2GHz, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. There is a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Dot Notch display protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with reinforced corners. There is a P2i nano-coating given on the Redmi Note 7S that makes it sustain water splash, scuffs, and more.

The Redmi Note 7S has a 48-megapixel camera on the back equipped with 1.6-micron Super Pixel technology that combines four 12-megapixel resolution shots into one. It has an f/1.8 aperture along with AI optimisations, including the Night mode. There is a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for bokeh effect. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera residing inside the Dot Notch on the display.

Fueled by a 4000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver enough juice for watching five Bollywood movies, the Redmi Note 7S supports Quick Charge 3.0. There is a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Redmi Note 7S. Among the connectivity options, the Redmi Note 7S comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and an FM radio.