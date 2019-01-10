Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi’s first 48-megapixel camera phone, launched; Price starts at Rs 10,300

Source: redminote7/website

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was officially launched in China under the new Redmi sub-brand that was recently spun off by Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 7 comes with a gigantic 48-megapixel rear camera, as teased by company CEO Lei Jun few days back. The smartphone is also the first smartphone under the Redmi brand, which means that all the subsequent smartphones will be released under the same branding.

It should also be noted that the phones such as Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 6 Pro will now be operating separately, much like the Poco sub-brand. All the new lineup of Redmi has debuted with Redmi Note 7.

The smartphone will be available for purchase in China with a price tag of 999 yuan, which is roughly Rs 10,300, for the base variant. The other two models cost 1,199 yuan (roughly Rs 12,400) and 1,399 yuan (roughly Rs 14,500). The smartphone can be bought in colours such as blue, black, and red options. The sale starts January 15 in China. There is no word on the Redmi Note 7’s availability in countries outside China.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Specifications

Redmi Note 7 is noted for Xiaomi’s divergence from the usual metal unibody design. A gradient glass-like back finish marks the latest in the new smartphone. The new Redmi smartphone is quite similar to Honor’s reflective glass panels.

Redmi Note 7 features the new water drop notch on the front. The company’s recent budget phones featured the boat-shaped iPhone X-like notch. Complete with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass, Redmi Note 7 has a vertical dual-rear camera set up on the back, besides a fingerprint sensor at the centre. To stay ahead of the league, Redmi Note 7 comes with a huge 48-megapixel camera on the rear, accompanied by another 5-megapixel sensor.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 has a 13-megapixel sensor equipped with AI capabilities, the company touted. The Xiaomi phone can now be counted among a rare clique of phones with 40 megapixel and above camera resolution, the last entrant being the Honor V20. Huawei too will soon be announcing the launch of a premium View 20 smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera in India on January 29.

Powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 660 processor, the Xiaomi device packs RAM and storge configurations of 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/64GB. The smartphone is fueled by a 4000mAh battery and has connectivity options that include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS.