Jio, Airtel offer double data, free services to Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 buyers

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 are the latest additions to Xiaomi’s portfolio of smartphones in India. The budget and mid-range smartphones come as the next generation to the Chinese company’s popular and highest-selling Redmi Note series. The Redmi Note 7 is priced Rs 9,999 onwards while the Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. Partnering telcos for complimentary benefits has become a tradition, following which first Airtel and now Jio have announced offers on the purchase of both the smartphones.

Jio will credit double data to the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro buyers in their MyJio account. This means that Jio will credit as much data as you get when you subscribe to the Rs 198 prepaid pack or above. Other accompaniments in the tariff will remain the same.

The buyers will also get cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,400 that can be redeemed in tranches while making recharges of Rs 299 or above. All the benefits will be visible inside the MyJio app and can be used over and above other benefits, whatsoever, available in the buyer’s account.

Similarly, Airtel will double the data available under the Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid recharge packs. This means the customers will get 4GB instead of 2GB and 6GB instead of 3GB, respectively, accompanied by unlimited calling, subscription to Airtel TV, Wynk Music app, and more.