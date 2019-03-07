Jio, Airtel offer double data, free services to Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 buyers

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 8:05 PM

Airtel will double the data available under the Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid recharge packs. This means the customers will get 4GB instead of 2GB and 6GB instead of 3GB

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 are the latest additions to Xiaomi’s portfolio of smartphones in India. The budget and mid-range smartphones come as the next generation to the Chinese company’s popular and highest-selling Redmi Note series. The Redmi Note 7 is priced Rs 9,999 onwards while the Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. Partnering telcos for complimentary benefits has become a tradition, following which first Airtel and now Jio have announced offers on the purchase of both the smartphones.

Jio will credit double data to the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro buyers in their MyJio account. This means that Jio will credit as much data as you get when you subscribe to the Rs 198 prepaid pack or above. Other accompaniments in the tariff will remain the same.

The buyers will also get cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,400 that can be redeemed in tranches while making recharges of Rs 299 or above. All the benefits will be visible inside the MyJio app and can be used over and above other benefits, whatsoever, available in the buyer’s account.

Similarly, Airtel will double the data available under the Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid recharge packs. This means the customers will get 4GB instead of 2GB and 6GB instead of 3GB, respectively, accompanied by unlimited calling, subscription to Airtel TV, Wynk Music app, and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Jio, Airtel offer double data, free services to Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 buyers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition