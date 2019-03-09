Planning to buy a new phone? Here are the best smartphones under Rs 10,000

The sub-Rs 10,000 segments has seen a few new additions in the last few months. You will get premium features without spending a fortune.

MWC 2019 is past which means the smartphone market is thriving with exciting new offerings. While this year’s MWC focused on folding concept smartphones, conventional phones in cheaper segments have seen quite a few innovations. In India, manufacturers have launched a host of new devices across various price points that certainly command everyone’s attention. Popular companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo have launched a slew of new products under Rs 10,000.

On the other hand, existing smartphone models, that have been our pick-of-the-month in the past, have also seen price cuts. Some of them offer even better value than before. Therefore, if you are in the market for a brand new smartphone, there are a lot of interesting options to choose from. Whether you are looking for a bang-for-your-buck lighter-on-the-wallet smartphone under Rs 10,000 or willing to spend openly on the best of technology available in the market, here are some of the best bets you can get right now.

Realme C1: Rs 6,999

The Realme C1 is presently one of the most value-for-money options you can get for less than Rs 10,000. The Realme C1 is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC and is accompanied by 2GB RAM for the base variant. It is certainly not a powerhouse but does come with a massive 4230mAh battery. A 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup for the rear and a 5-megapixel selfie camera are good enough for optics.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Rs 8,499

At Rs 8,499, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is one of the most capable smartphones you can buy. With a Snapdragon 636 chipset and a stock Android interface, the Max Pro M1 comes is a fairly capable performer. The 5000mAh battery does guarantee healthy battery stamina of an entire day under heavy usage. The 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup is decent enough for basic photography purposes while the 8-megapixel front camera does the job for your selfie needs.

Also Read: Three mobile apps to help students nail CBSE, ICSE, and state board exams

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Rs 9,999

If Xiaomi is doing it, Asus isn’t behind. It has slashed the price of the ZenFone Max Pro M2, which now starts at Rs 9,999. This makes it a great deal considering the specifications on offer – a Snapdragon 660 chipset (underclocked version), stock Android Oreo interface (to get Pie soon) and a mega 5000mAh battery. The phone also gets a premium-looking glossy plastic rear panel with crazy gradient colors. There is also a notched 6.3-inch IPS LCD display that’s big enough for most people.

Redmi Note 7: Rs 9,999

The Redmi Note 7 is the newest addition to the sub-Rs 10,000 segments. The Redmi Note 7 offers powerful specifications, a solid battery and a premium build for a reasonable price. The Indian variant of the Note 7 doesn’t get the 48-megapixel camera but retains the fancy glass build. Apart from that, the Note 7 gets a Xiaomi’s feature-rich MIUI operating system based on Android 9 Pie and Snapdragon 660 chipset. For Rs 9,999, one can’t get a better value than this.

Samsung Galaxy M10: Rs 7,990

The Galaxy M10 is a modern Samsung smartphone that fits under your budget. Unlike the previous J series models, the M10 makes a good deal with some premium features. The Galaxy M10 gets a modern narrow-bezel display with a waterdrop notch on the top. However, Samsung also evens out the drawback with a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup, with the secondary sensor being an ultra-wide camera – not many budget phones get an ultra-wide camera. For an entire day, the 3400mAh battery is good enough. Plus, the M10 comes with Samsung’s extensive after sales service support. If you want the M10, it is advisable that spend just Rs 1,000 more and get the 3GB RAM variant of the phone.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: Rs 10,499

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is not exactly a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone, but frequent price cuts on Flipkart offer it for as low as Rs 9,000. For that amount, one can get Nokia’s premium build and design. The 5.1 Plus is an Android One device and is already on Android Pie, like all Nokia phones. For an entire day’s backup, a 3060mAh battery is good enough.