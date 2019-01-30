Redmi Note 7 Pro could pack 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun hints

Redmi Note 7 will soon be launched in India

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 7 in India sometime next month, the date of which is not announced yet. The company is also bringing the company’s first smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera to other global markets. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is reportedly working on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is expected to be announced first in China and later in the markets outside. After Redmi was spun off as a separate brand, the company is now pushing the envelope to contend upper mid-range smartphones with another smartphone up its sleeves.

Previous reports suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the successor to the Redmi Note 6 Pro, will also feature the 48-megapixel camera similar to the Redmi Note 7. However, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is likely to bear a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor – the same one seen on the Honor View 20 that launched in India on Tuesday. Now, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing has shared some information that hints at the storage specifications for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. According to his post on Weibo, the Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun conducted a poll on the Chinese social media platform asking his followers how popular the newly introduced Redmi Note 7 was. The poll revealed two unannounced RAM/storage versions – 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB – among others including a 3GB/32GB model. While the former is expected to be announced later this week in China, the latter won the poll and now speculated to be one of the Redmi Note 7 Pro variants. Jun asked Weibing his expectations from the Redmi Note 7 Pro offering him the same RAM/ storage options for the upcoming smartphone. This hints at the Redmi Note 7 Pro coming with at least a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Many Weibo users also pointed out that the company should skip the 3GB/32GB model and launch the 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models. While it is not certain as to what RAM and storage variants will be made official as and when the Redmi Note 7 Pro is launched, it is safe to assume 128GB storage to be onboard on at least one variant. The poll conducted by Jun also mentions the pricing for the unannounced version – the 6GB/128GB version could be priced at 1,599 yuan (roughly Rs 17,000).

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and spruced up cameras. Rest is the same as the Redmi Note 7, as per the leaks so far. While the company is yet to make an official announcement on the launch date for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, it is expected to be unveiled sometime around the Spring Festival in China. The smartphone is also widely speculated to be launched in the markets outside China, which also includes India.