Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM model to go on its first sale today; Redmi Note 7 also available on Mi.com, Flipkart

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM and 128GB memory variant goes on sale at 12 pm today, April 10. This is the first time the higher RAM and storage variant of the Redmi Note 7 smartphone is being made available by Xiaomi to buy alongside its 4GB RAM/64GB storage model. The smartphone was launched in February this year but only the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant has been available so far. Also, the Redmi Note 7, its smaller sibling, will be available simultaneously.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999, which is in line with the pricing of the earlier Redmi Note models in India. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999. It is available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colours.

Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 11,999.

Both the smartphones will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across select cities. There will be the regular Jio cashback offer on the purchase of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with support for dual SIM cards and runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. It has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a water drop-style notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB.

There are two cameras on the rear of the Redmi Note 7 Pro – a 48-megapixel AI camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a 13-megapixel sensor with features such as AI Beauty, portrait mode, and more. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device. The connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, GPS, FM radio, and 4G VoLTE. Powering the Redmi Note 7 Pro is a 4000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.