Redmi Note 7 may not launch in India on February 12

Redmi Note 7 India launch is imminent after Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain teased it’s coming to India on Twitter with a photograph of him and CEO Lei Jun holding the smartphone. While the teaser confirmed the arrival of the company’s first 48-megapixel camera phone, the exact launch date was not officially announced. That said, a media invite has been floating on the Internet, courtesy 91mobiles, that mentions Redmi Note 7 launch in India is set for February 12. But soon after, another website reached out to Xiaomi that dismissed the information about the launch date, reigniting the mystery of when the phone will debut in India.

According to the media invite, exclusively procured by 91mobiles, the Redmi Note 7 India launch will happen on February 12. But it seems the invite was doctored and has no truth to the information. An Indian tech blog Mobigyaan claims it reached out to Xiaomi for verification, only to find that the media invite is not official and that the Redmi Note 7 launch is not set for February 12 after all. So now, the launch date for the Redmi Note 7 in India still remains a mystery, however, it is expected to fall sometime in February. Xiaomi may choose to announce the details on the launch event soon.

The Redmi Note 7 was launched in China last month as the first 48-megapixel camera phone made by Xiaomi. It was also when Xiaomi spun Redmi off as a separate brand rather than continue it under its name’s umbrella. The company is also working on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the successor to the Redmi Note 6 Pro, which will be launched sometime around the Spring Festival in China. CEO Lei Jun recently conducted a poll on what expectations people have from the upcoming device, which resulted into a consensus that Xiaomi should go with 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 256GB storage variants for the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

For the specifications, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the top. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. The storage variants available on the Redmi Note 7 include 32GB and 64GB. There is a dual camera setup on the rear – a 48-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel camera. On the other hand, the front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.