Redmi Note 7 India launch date announced by Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 is set to launch in India on February 28

Amid the speculations on when the Redmi Note 7 will come to India, Xiaomi has finally confirmed it is holding an event on February 28 to launch the smartphone. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in China last month, giving rise to the anticipation of its debut in India soon. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD, initially announced Redmi Note 7 launch in India is happening, followed by the confirmation, sent out earlier on Thursday, that it’s holding an event later this month for the same.

Xiaomi has sent out media invites, as well as teased the launch event on social media for Redmi Note 7 on February 28, which coincides with the conclusion of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. The company is also inviting Mi Fans to attend the launch event, who will need to register themselves first. The details and links to the registration form are available in the tweet shared by Jain.

The Redmi Note 7 is the company’s first smartphone to come with a 48-megapixel camera, in addition to being the first device to have come out after Redmi brand was spun off. In China, the Redmi Note 7 starts at 999 yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 10,500 but we expect the device to be priced a little higher around Rs 12,000 – Rs 13,000. The expected India pricing goes in line with what the predecessor Redmi Note 6 was sold at after its launch last year.

For the specifications, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a ‘waterdrop’ notch – also a first on a Xiaomi phone. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with three RAM and storage configurations – 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/64GB. It is likely that only the last two variants will make it to the Indian markets but nothing is confirmed as of now. The smartphone comes with a gradient finish on the rear – something like the Honor 10 Lite and Realme U1 do.

There is a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the rear besides another camera with a 5-megapixel sensor for portraits. For the selfies, the smartphone offers a 13-megapixel camera on the front. The cameras are aided by AI features such as AI smart beauty, AI single shot blur, and more. The front cameras also support facial scanning, which is powered by AI. The Redmi Note 7 has a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for Quick Charge 4.