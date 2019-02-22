Redmi Note 7 availability details in India now out: Here’s where Xiaomi’s 48-megapixel camera phone will be sold

Redmi Note 7 India launch is scheduled for February 28 and Flipkart has now announced that the smartphone will be available to purchase via its e-commerce platform. While the date when the Redmi Note 7 goes on sale is not mentioned yet, it is now clear that Xiaomi is partnering Flipkart for the sale of its upcoming Redmi Note series phone.

Moreover, with the new FDI policy in effect, it is also not certain whether Xiaomi will be selling the Redmi Note 7 via Flipkart ‘exclusively’, or it will rope in other e-commerce retailers. The smartphone is also likely to be available through the offline channels including Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores across the country.

The Redmi Note 7 was launched in China earlier this year right after the brand Redmi was spun off separately so that Xiaomi can focus on its Mi series of smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone from Xiaomi’s kitty to come with a waterdrop-style notch, as well as sport a whopping 48-megapixel camera on the rear.

That aside, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM options. The internal storage is available in 32GB and 64GB options, along with support for microSD card. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel camera in addition to the primary 48-megapixel sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 carries a 13-megapixel sensor that uses the display for flash lighting. It runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10, however, it is expected to receive the MIUI 11 as and when it begins rolling out. The Redmi Note 7 is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.