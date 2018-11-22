Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi’s new mid-range powerhouse has 4 cameras

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to launch in India today

Redmi Note 6 Pro is set to launch in India today at an event in New Delhi. The new entrant to the Xiaomi’s most popular Redmi smartphone family comes as the sequel to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which was launched earlier this year in India. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has already been launched in Thailand in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, however, it is highly expected that India launch will see more than one variants, given company’s history in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Live Stream

Xiaomi will kick off the launch event at 12 pm on Thursday, November 22. For those who want to enjoy the event at their location can head to Xiaomi website where they will find a dedicated page for the launch. The live stream link is not active yet, which is why we will have to wait out for some time. We will be covering the Redmi Note 6 Pro launch live from the event right here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display with a notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded further via microSD card. The handset has four cameras – two on each side. On the rear, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors while the front cameras have a 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 and is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.