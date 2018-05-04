Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5A, Mi TV 4, 4A pre-orders begin at 12 pm today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro recently saw a price hike for the base variant

A host of Xiaomi products will be up for grabs today at 12 pm. The second weekly sale of the Xiaomi smartphones and LED TVs will see the pre-orders on Mi.com at sharp 12 pm today. Xiaomi smartphones – Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5 Pro – will be available to purchase in the sale while all three Xiaomi TV models – Mi TV 4 55-inch, Mi TV 4A 43-inch, and Mi TV 4A 32-inch will also go up for sale today.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A models will not be available to buy via Flipkart today. Xiaomi’s e-commerce website Mi.com has replaced the buy option during the flash sales to pre-order option that goes live at the same time as the usual flash sales i.e., 12 pm. Xiaomi will not accept Cash on Delivery for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, however, all other products that are available in the sale today can be purchased using the CoD mode of payment.

For the prices, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A costs Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant while the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model costs Rs 6,999. It comes in Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. The purchase of the smartphone is bundled with 3 months of free Hungama Pro subscription, Jio Football Offer that gives Rs 2,200 cashback along with additional data, and Mi Protect facility starting at Rs 549.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro recently saw a price hike for the base variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant now costs Rs 14,999 while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999 in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. There is the free 3-month Hungama Pro subscription available with the purchase, as well as the Jio Rs 2,200 cashback offer with free home delivery for the SIM card, coupled with up to 4.5TB extra data on the existing tariff.

Coming to the Xiaomi TV models, the Mi TV 4 55-inch is the top-of-the-line model available in the country as of now. Recently alongside the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Mi TV 4 price was also raised due to the increased costs of PCBA imports and depreciation of Indian rupee in the global market. The Mi TV 4 will be available to the customers to buy at Rs 44,999 now, as opposed to the price of Rs 39,999 earlier. Xiaomi is also pairing the purchase with free wall mount installation, as well as a free Mi IR cable.

The Mi TV 4A comes in two size models – the 32-inch HD Ready model is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 43-inch Full-HD model costs Rs 22,999 in the Indian market. Customers can make the payment using both online and CoD modes.