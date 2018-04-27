Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-orders go live at 12 pm today: How to book, price, and more

Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio

Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-orders will go live today at 12 pm via Mi.com. Xiaomi confirmed on the Mi Forum that the smartphone will be available to pre-order today at 12 pm. However, the website shows that next pre-order date as May 4. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro went up for pre-orders for the first time only a few days ago while it was sold via the flash sales earlier.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage model while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone is available via Flipkart and Mi.com, however, today’s pre-orders can only be placed on the latter, which is Xiaomi’s online store. The customers need to pay the amount upfront while the delivery of the smartphone is expected within 2-4 weeks.

In order to pre-order, the buyer needs to sign up for a Mi account, if not done already. After that, the buyer should go the listing page of Redmi Note 5 Pro and hit the Pre-Order button. The buyer will be asked the address and other details, followed by the transaction page. Xiaomi is not accepting Cash on Delivery (CoD) for the smartphone, so the buyer is only left with online payment methods such as credit/debit cards, netbanking, and digital wallets.

In case the buyer wants to cancel the pre-order after making the payment, it can be done on the website itself. A refund of the paid amount will be credited to the payment source within 5-7 business days, says the company.

For the specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a rear dual camera setup – 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel – with support for an LED flash. For selfies, the Redmi Note 5 Pro bears a 20-megapixel camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.