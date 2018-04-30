Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4 55-inch to get dearer effective May 1, here’s why Xiaomi announced price hike

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro India price has been hiked by Rs 1,000 and the smartphone will now cost Rs 14,999

Xiaomi announced on Monday that it is revising the pricing of two of its most popular products in India – Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi TV 4 55-inch. The company said that the price revision will leverage the maximised supply of the smartphone, as well as the Mi TV 4, in the wake of recent import duty hike on PCBA components and the depreciation of Indian rupee since the beginning of 2018.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro India price has been hiked by Rs 1,000 and the smartphone will now cost Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain said in a tweet that this price hike would allow them to “partly cover” the costs incurred from the restructure in taxation on PCBA. The Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM variant will be available at its regular price of Rs 16,999. The price revision will be effective from May 1 across Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Mi fans! In order to ramp up supply for #RedmiNote5Pro & #MiTV4 (55), we’re marginally increasing the prices. This is because of the recent changes in PCBA import taxes & INR depreciation. This will help us bring more units to all of you! Read more: https://t.co/T6aykphV0q pic.twitter.com/3NrgS4sxFd — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 30, 2018

Besides, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 55-inch price in India has also been significantly increased for the same reason. Launched at a price of Rs 39,999, the Mi TV 4 will now be available at Rs 5,000 extra – Rs 44,999 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The new price will be effective from tomorrow, May 1.

The price revision, however, has not gone down too well with many Mi fans as well as some potential buyers who said they were considering buying the Redmi Note 5 Pro but the price hike made the decision “clear”. It is worth mentioning that both Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi TV 4 55-inch sell like hot cakes in India, where the products go out of stock within seconds from the start of the sale on Flipkart and Mi.com.