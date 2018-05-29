Redmi Note 5 Pro India price hiked again? Here’s full text of Xiaomi’s clarification

Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has been a hot-selling smartphone since its launch in India in March this year. While the initial availability of the smartphone was confined to the flash sales, Xiaomi later made the handset available for everyone. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in two variants in India – the 4GB RAM version was priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM model bears a price tag of Rs 16,999.

However, later, Xiaomi hiked the price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM variant by Rs 1,000, bringing the India price up to Rs 14,999 due to government’s recent import duty hike on mobile components and depreciated value of Indian rupee. Interestingly, Xiaomi on Monday refuted some media reports that shared “incorrect information” on the price hike of Redmi Note 5 Pro again.

Something has come to our notice regarding Redmi Note 5 Pro & we would like to clarify. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/LGga93qZyY — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 28, 2018

Xiaomi India took to Twitter to deny the reports saying – “We have noticed a post which is circulating false claims Redmi Note 5 Pro’s price hike. Please note that this is incorrect information and all updates are available through official Xiaomi India channels.” The company also clarified that current pricing of the smartphone for both its variants – Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM version. And finally, Xiaomi assured the customers that it is ramping up its ‘supplies’ so that all “Mi Fans can enjoy this wonderful product”.

The smartphone in question is currently available via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home store, and other offline retailers to everyone without any flash sale registration. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back that comprises a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light flash. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.