Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to launch as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in India, says report

Xiaomi recently unveiled its Redmi Note 12 series in China. It includes four phones- Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. These phones are yet to launch in India and now a new tip from MIUI tester suggests that Kacper Skzypek that the top model of Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will debut in India Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus have also been spotted on IMEI database with model numbers 22101316G and 22101316UG respectively hinting that the global models of the phone will have the same specs as Chinese models.

While the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to come in India as 12i HyperCharge, other phones in the series are also expected to come under Xiaomi branding. Similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that were launched in India as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, we can expect Redmi Note 12 to come as Xiaomi 12i in India.

Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Explorer edition in China a few days ago. The new series succeeds the Redmi Note 11 lineup which was launched earlier this year in India. Amongst all, Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition is said to be the most premium model in the series shipping with some top-class features. The smartphone supports 210W fast charging, which as per the company’s claim, can charge the 4300mAh battery inside in just 9 minutes.

The entire Redmi Note 12 Pro series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, a new mid-tier chipset announced by Mediatek recently. The new chipset improves the chip’s camera capabilities by handling image data from sensors up to 200MP. These smartphones feature 120Hz OLED display panels with Full HD+ resolution and 900nits peak brightness. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device or an app.

