Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus, Note 12 Explorer Edition, Note 12 5G launched: Price, specs, features and more

Putting rest to all the leaks and rumours, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi finally launched its new Redmi Note 12 series in China. The new lineup consists of four phones- Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Explorer edition. The new series succeeds the Redmi Note 11 lineup which was launched earlier this year in India.

The Explorer Edition is touted as the most premium model in the series with top-class features. As confirmed by the company before, the smartphone supports 210W fast charging, which as per company claims, can charge the 4300mAh battery inside in just 9 minutes. Furthermore, the phone fits in 200MP Samsung HPX primary camera sensor which will most likely click better photos than what we see from usual Redmi phones. There is also a three-dimensional cooling system to avoid overheating of the device when playing heavy games or watching videos for long.

The Redmi Note 12 series also marks the debut of MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a new mid-tier chipset announced by Mediatek recently. The new chipset bumps the chip’s camera capabilities by handling image data from sensors up to 200MP.

All the Redmi Note 12 phones are already up for pre-order in China and sales are to begin from November 13. The smartphones are available in Midnight Dark, Time Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Shallow Dream Galaxy colour shades.

Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition: Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage combinations. It features triple camera set up on the back including a 200MP Samsung HPX primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP on the front. The phone runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 210W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The price starts at 2399Yuan which roughly translates to Rs 27,000.

Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus: BothRedmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ sport the same 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and up to 900nits brightness. The phones are driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with Mali-G68 GPU.

The Note 12 Pro has triple camera set up on the back which includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus also has triple sensors on the back but with a 200MP Samsung HPX primary sensor. The other major difference between the two phones lies in their charging capabilities. Both the phones come with 5000mAh battery but the Pro model supports 67W fast charging whereas Pro Plus model supports 120W fast charging.

The Note 12 Pro is available in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB models while Note 12 Pro Plus will sell in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models. The phones run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. Connectivity features onboard are 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is priced at 1,699 Yuan (roughly Rs 19,000) for the 6GB/128GB version, 1,799 Yuan (roughly Rs 20,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, 1,899 Yuan (roughly Rs 22,000) for the 8GB/256GB model, and 2,099 Yuan (roughly Rs 23,900) for the 12GB/256GB model.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is priced at 2099 Yuan (roughly Rs 24,000) for the 8GB/256GB version and 2299 Yuan (roughly Rs 26,000) for the 12GB/256GB model.

Redmi Note 12: The basic Redmi Note 12 comes with same screen size as other in the series. The phone is powered by first-generation Snapdragon 4 mobile platform with an octa-core CPU. In the camera department, the phone comes with two 48MP cameras and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. There’s an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W charging. The price starts at 1,199 Yuan which is roughly Rs 14,000.