Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ launched with 144Hz display, Dimensity 8100 chip: Specs, prices

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11T Pro series, a step-up over its Redmi Note 11 phones, in China. There are two phones, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T, both of which have largely the same specs and design. But there are a few differences. The Note 11T Pro+ gets you faster 120W charging (but a slightly smaller 4,400mAh battery) and up to 512GB of storage. This one also gets a limited-edition Astro Boy model. The Note 11T Pro tops out at 67W (the battery here is a 5,080mAh) and 256GB storage. Redmi Note 11T Pro price in China starts at CNY 1799 (roughly Rs 21,000). Redmi Note 11T Pro+ starts at CNY 2099 (roughly Rs 24,500). Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

REDMI NOTE 11T PRO, REDMI NOTE 11T PRO+ SPECS, FEATURES

As we mentioned before, the Redmi Note 11T and Note 11T Pro+ are virtually the same phones with different battery sizes and fast charging speeds. Everything else, from design to core specs, remains the same.

What this means is that we’re basically looking at phones with a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate. This is adaptive. Xiaomi says the panel can go all the way down to 30Hz, to improve all-round efficiency. Speaking of which, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 inside both the phones, the same chip seen inside the Realme GT Neo 3. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage in the Note 11T Pro+. The Note 11T Pro tops out at 256GB. Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+, both, sport triple rear cameras which is a combination of a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, they have a 16MP camera.

You get a 4,400mAh battery and 120W fast charging in the Note 11T Pro+. This model also comes with Xiaomi’s Surge P1 chip designed to keep tabs on charging temperatures. The Note 11T Pro has a 5,080mAh battery with 67W charging support.

Rounding off the package are IP53 rating and side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

REDMI NOTE 11T PRO, REDMI NOTE 11T PRO+ PRICES

The Note 11T Pro comes in three configurations— 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB priced at CNY 1799 (roughly Rs 21,000), CNY 1999 (roughly Rs 23,300), and CNY 2199 (roughly Rs 25,600) respectively.

The Note 11T Pro+ also comes in three configurations— 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 8GB/512GB priced at CNY 2099 (roughly Rs 24,500), CNY 2299 (roughly Rs 26,800), and CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 29,000) respectively.