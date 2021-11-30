Redmi Note 11T 5G launched; new Xiaomi phone will take on Lava Agni 5G, Realme 8s at starting price of Rs 16,999

The Redmi Note 11T 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi launched the much-hyped—and hotly anticipated—Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on Tuesday, November 30th. The new phone takes the Redmi 10 Prime base design and builds on top of that with some notable upgrades in hardware including a slightly larger display, faster chip, and charging, and to top it all, 5G support. Technically, this is the second 5G phone from the house of Redmi.

Also Read | Realme 8s 5G review: No-brainer budget 5G phone that works as advertised

The Redmi Note 11T 5G, which is succeeding the Redmi Note 10T 5G, will take on the Lava Agni 5G and Realme 8s 5G, two phones that cram mostly the same specs and eye-catching design around similar prices. Before you ask, yes, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G from China.

Redmi Note 11T 5G India price, availability

The Redmi Note 11T 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 17,999 while the top-of-the-line 8GB/128GB version will set buyers back by Rs 19,999.

For context, the Redmi Note 11 sold in China starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000) for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes in three more configurations—6GB/128GB for CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,200), 8GB/128GB for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,500), and 8GB/256GB for CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,900).

Technically, this is the second 5G phone from the house of Redmi.

For a limited period, Xiaomi will sell the phone at a Rs 1,000 discount. ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions will be eligible for an additional Rs 1,000 discount. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will start selling from December 7th 12PM onwards across Mi.com/in, Mi Home, Amazon India, and retail stores.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specs, features

Coming to the specs, the Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling) and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage—this is expandable. Software is MIUI 12.5. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S review: Software, not hardware is what makes this phone ‘special’

On to the cameras, the Redmi Note 11T 5G has two cameras on the back—even though the Redmi 10 Prime-like camera housing would give you the impression that it has four. There is a 50MP main sensor (unspecified) behind an f/1.8 lens, and another 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor behind a 119-degree field-of-view lens. On the front, the Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G has an all-plastic body—with soft matte finish—which is being touted for its IP53 dust and splash-resistant rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. It will come in three colourways— Matte Black, Aquamarine Blue, and Stardust White.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, IR blaster, and side-mounted fingerprint reader—a staple for most Redmi phones.

Redmi Note 11T 5G versus Lava Agni 5G, Realme 8s 5G

The Lava Agni 5G in contrast comes with a 6.78-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. It has the same Dimensity 810 chip which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage—this is expandable. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It has four cameras on the back—64MP main, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP shooters, one for macros and another for depth. On the front, the Lava Agni 5G has a 16MP camera. The Lava Agni 5G costs Rs 19,999.

Also Read | Home-grown Lava delivers on its promise to launch 5G smartphone in 2021; here are the details

The Realme 8s 5G on the other hand has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out—this houses a 16MP selfie camera. It also has the same Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is also expandable. On the back, the Realme 8s 5G has three cameras. The setup includes a 64MP main and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for depth or portrait photography. The phone is similarly backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Realme 8s 5G comes in two configurations: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. While the entry-level configuration costs Rs 17,999, the top-end model is available for Rs 19,999.