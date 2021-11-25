Redmi Note 11T 5G effect: Motorola to launch Moto G31 in India on November 29

Motorola has taken to Twitter to confirm the launch date and sale partner, which is Flipkart.

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility will launch a new budget phone called the Moto G31 in India on November 29, a day before Xiaomi takes the wraps off the Redmi Note 11T 5G in the country. Motorola has taken to Twitter to confirm the launch date and sale partner, which is Flipkart.

Moto G31 global price

The Moto G31 is already a go in global markets—since November 18—so we know everything about its specs, design, and even the pricing. The phone is available in a single 4GB/128GB version for euros 199.99 (roughly Rs 16,730). The Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be priced around the same ballpark figure though Xiaomi will likely have more configurations at launch.

Moto G31 specs

Coming to the specs, the Moto G31 global variant comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage—this is expandable. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Get ready to witness a whole new world of immersive entertainment with the all-new #motog31. Stay tuned! #GoDazzle. pic.twitter.com/hkdq191ibp — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 24, 2021

On to the cameras, the Moto G31 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G31 comes with a 13MP selfie camera.

Moto G31 versus Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11—which the Redmi Note 11T is expected to be based on—in contrast has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Rounding off the package are 50MP+8MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Watch this space for more on Moto G31 and Redmi Note 11T 5G in the days to come.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 4G: Xiaomi launches yet another Redmi Note 11 ahead of Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch