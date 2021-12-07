Redmi Note 11T 5G available starting today: Price in India, sale channels, specs, review, and more

Redmi Note 11T 5G starts at Rs 16,999. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Redmi Note 11T 5G, Xiaomi’s new budget 5G phone, will go on sale for the first time in India starting today, December 7th, 12PM. The phone will compete with other similarly specced 5G phones from Realme, even homegrown brand Lava at a starting price of Rs 16,999. This is now the second 5G phone from the house of Redmi.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India, launch offers, sale channels

The Note 11T 5G starts at Rs 16,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell for Rs 17,999 while the top-of-the-line 8GB/128GB version will set buyers back by Rs 19,999.

For a limited period though, Xiaomi will sell the phone at a Rs 1,000 discount. ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions will be eligible for an additional Rs 1,000 discount.

The Note 11T 5G will be available across Mi.com/in, Mi Home, Amazon India, and retail stores.

Xiaomi recently confirmed to Financial Express Online that it will ensure equal allocation of stock across online and offline channels.

“We typically plan to do 50-50% business each across both channels pretty much across the entire portfolio that we have and the Redmi Note 11T 5G is no exception,” Xiaomi India Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan B had said.

Its predecessor, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will “continue to run through its lifecycle” even as the “majority of the volume going forward will be Redmi Note 11T 5G.”

Redmi Note 11T 5G review

Financial Express Online has reviewed the Redmi Note 11T 5G and found it to be quite a capable 5G phone with good looks and great battery life. For more, be sure to check our full review here.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specs, features

The Note 11T 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling) and hole punch cut-out. It is powered by MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 810 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is MIUI 12.5. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The phone has two cameras on the back. There is a 50MP main sensor (unspecified) behind an f/1.8 lens, and another 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor behind a 119-degree field-of-view lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G has an all-plastic body-with soft matte finish, IP53 dust and splash-resistance rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. It will come in three colourways—Matte Black, Aquamarine Blue, and Stardust White.

The phone also has dual speakers, IR blaster, and side-mounted fingerprint reader.