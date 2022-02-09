Redmi Note 11S versus Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11T 5G: Every difference that you wanted to know

Here’s how the three Redmi Note 11 series phones compare with each other basis of specs and features.

Redmi Note 11 series just got two new additions in India. We’re talking about the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. Both phones follow hot on the heels of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, which was launched late last year in the country. They’re largely similar, in both design and specs, the only major differences coming by way of core hardware and cameras. Obviously, they’re 4G phones, which means, the Note 11T should be your go-to choice among the three if you’re looking for a 5G phone, today.

The Redmi Note 11S price in India starts at Rs 16,499. The Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499. The Redmi Note 11T starts at Rs 16,999 (at the time of writing). While we work on the reviews of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S, here’s how the three phones compare with each other basis of specs and features.

— These are slim and lightweight phones with an all-plastic build and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Note 11 and Note 11S, being smaller phones, are obviously lighter and more compact. All the three phones come with IP53 dust and splash-resistance rating. Biometrics are handled by a side fingerprint reader.

— The Note 11T 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling) and hole punch cut-out. The Note 11S and Note 11, both, have the same 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and hole punch cut-out.

— The Note 11T has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip. The Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chip while the Note 11 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680.

— The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S run MIUI 13. The Note 11T runs MIUI 12.5.

— For photography, while the Redmi Note 11S comes with an 108MP quad camera setup (108MP+8MP ultrawide+2MP depth+2MP macro), the Redmi Note 11 has 50MP quad cameras (50MP+8MP ultrawide+2MP depth+2MP macro). The Note 11T has dual cameras—50MP main and 8MP ultrawide-angle. The Note 11T and Note 11S have 16MP front camera, while the Note 11 has a 13MP selfie shooter.

— All the three phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Rounding off the package are dual speakers, headphone jack, and Z-axis linear vibration motor.

— The Note 11S starts at Rs 16,499 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations for Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively. The Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also come in 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations for Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The Note 11T 5G starts at Rs 16,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage sells for Rs 17,999 while the top-of-the-line 8GB/128GB version will set buyers back by Rs 19,999.

