Redmi Note 11S versus Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 11T 5G: Every difference that you wanted to know

Here’s a quick look at how the Redmi Note 11S stacks up against the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 11T.

Redmi Note 11S is official globally, alongside the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G. At least one of these phones, the Redmi Note 11S to be precise, is confirmed to launch in India soon. The Note 11S comes with a faster display, a theoretically more powerful chip, and a higher resolution primary camera over the Note 10S. So, technically, almost every important area has received an upgrade, which is nice.

It is all but certain that Xiaomi will price the Redmi Note 11S below Rs 20,000. Globally, the Note 11S starts at $249 (roughly Rs 18,650). This phone will have a lot of competition from Realme, Motorola, even Samsung, but it will also have its own siblings, particularly the Redmi Note 11T 5G (not to mention, the older Redmi Note 10 series phones) to deal with. We will tell you how the Redmi Note 11S fares when we get out hands on it, ultimately, but for now here’s a quick look at how it stacks up against the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 11T.

— All the three phones have sleek designs with a plastic body, centrally located hole punch, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Rounding off the package are dual speakers, headphone jack, and IP53 splash resistance.

— The Redmi Note 11S has a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi Note 10S drops the refresh rate to standard 60Hz. The Redmi Note 11T 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling.

— The Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage. The Note 10S has a Helio G95 paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage. The 11T 5G meanwhile has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage. All the phones support expandable storage.

— For photography, the Redmi Note 11S comes with a quad camera setup with 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. The Redmi Note 10S has a 64MP quad camera setup (the other three cameras are same as the Note 11S). The Redmi Note 11t 5G has dual rear cameras with a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide-angle. The Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11T 5G come with a 16MP front camera, while the Redmi Note 10S has a 13MP selfie shooter.

— All the three phones come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

