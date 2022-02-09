Redmi Note 11S, Note 11 launched in India with AMOLED screens, up to 108MP quad cameras: Everything to know

The Redmi Note 11S price in India starts at Rs 16,499, while the Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 budget phones in India on Wednesday, 9th February 2022. Successors to the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10, the Note 11S and Note 11 were launched globally last month. The phones coming to India pack the same design and specs. Both phones are largely similar with the only difference being that the “S” model has a faster chip and more powerful primary (and selfie) camera. While the Redmi Note 11S price in India starts at Rs 16,499, the Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499.

Redmi Note 11S, Note 11 India prices, availability details

The Note 11S starts at Rs 16,499 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations for Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively.

The Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also come in 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations for Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 11

For context, the Note 11S sold globally starts at $249 (roughly Rs 18,650) for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models cost $279 (roughly Rs 20,900) and $299 (roughly Rs 22,400), respectively. The Note 11 available globally starts at $179 (roughly Rs 13,400) for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB models cost $199 (roughly Rs 15,00) and $229 (roughly Rs 17,150), respectively.

The Redmi Note 11S will be available in India starting February 21 across Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home and offline retail stores. The Redmi Note 11 will be available earlier starting February 11 across the same channels.

Redmi Note 11S, Note 11 specs and features

The Note 11S and Note 11, both, have the same 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. There is a side fingerprint reader and hole punch cut-out. This houses a 16MP selfie camera in the Note 11S (the Note 11 swaps this for a 13MP camera).

The Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chip while the Note 11 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. Both phones are backed by a similar 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

For photography, while the Redmi Note 11S comes with an 108MP quad camera setup, the Redmi Note 11 has 50MP quad cameras.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, headphone jack, IP53 splash-proof design, and Z-axis linear vibration motor.

Both models will ship with Xiaomi’s new MIUI 13 (based on Android 11) out-of-the-box.

