Redmi Note 11S launched with 108MP quad cameras, Helio G96 chip; coming to India on February 9

Redmi Note 11S has officially been announced for global markets ahead of its scheduled launch in India on February 9.

Redmi Note 11S has officially been announced for global markets ahead of its scheduled launch in India on February 9. The phone in question packs a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G96 chip, a 108MP quad camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Joining the Redmi Note 11S is the vanilla Redmi Note 11, that’s essentially the same phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip and 50MP main camera.

Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 prices, availability

The Redmi Note 11S starts at $249 (roughly Rs 18,650) for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations for $279 (roughly Rs 20,900) and $299 (roughly Rs 22,400), respectively. Xiaomi will sell the base variant of the Redmi Note 11S at an “early bird” price of $229 (roughly Rs 17,150) from January 28-29 on ecommerce portal AliExpress.

Redmi Note 11 global variant

The Redmi Note 11 starts at $179 (roughly Rs 13,400) for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also come in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations for $199 (roughly Rs 15,00) and $229 (roughly Rs 17,150), respectively. Like the 11S, the Note 11 will also be sold at discounted prices ($159 or Rs 12,000, $179 or Rs 13,400, and $199 or Rs 15,000) from January 28-29 on AliExpress.

The Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 will broadly be available for buying in February.

Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 specs and features

Both Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 have a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable. The Note 11 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip inside paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB expandable storage. Both phones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

For photography, while the Redmi Note 11S comes with an 108MP quad camera setup, the Redmi Note 11 has 50MP quad cameras.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, headphone jack, IP53 splash-proof design, and Z-axis linear vibration motor.

An interesting thing to note about the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 global models is that they’ll run Xiaomi’s new MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

