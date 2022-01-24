Redmi Note 11S India launch on February 9; could be cheapest phone with 108MP camera

Xiaomi kicked-off all things Redmi Note 11 with the Redmi Note 11T 5G late last year.

Redmi Note 11S seems all set to “globally” launch in India on February 9. Xiaomi confirmed Monday that it will launch the phone – which is yet to launch anywhere in the world, at the time of writing – in the country on the said date, teasing its design and what appears to be a 108MP quad camera setup. If we take the Redmi Note 10S pricing as a benchmark, the Redmi Note 11S could end up being the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera at launch. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max currently holds this title.

Xiaomi kicked-off all things Redmi Note 11 with the Redmi Note 11T 5G late last year. The Redmi Note 11S – notice the lack of “5G” in the branding – will be the second phone under the series to launch in India. This could be a 4G phone, which would be similar to the Redmi Note 10S. Oddly enough, there is no word on the regular Redmi Note 11, or the pro models, yet although, to be completely fair, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G from China.

Xiaomi, as is usually the case, will reveal more about the phone’s specs, in the coming days leading into the launch. As of today, it is sharing the back panel design of the phone. The Redmi Note 11S is confirmed to come in single tone blue colourway, without any flashy gradients, as per the teaser image. The back camera design will be reminiscent of recent Redmi phones. It will have four cameras with a 108MP main sensor.

For context, the Redmi Note 11T 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It has two cameras on the back. There is a 50MP main sensor and another 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 10S has a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chip. The Note 10S further has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. For photography, it has a quad-cam setup with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has a 13MP camera.

