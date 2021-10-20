Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi Watch 2 to launch on October 28, Xiaomi confirms

Apart from this, ahead of the launch, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have also been seen on JD.com. (Image: Redmi)

Redmi Note 11 series launch: Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date for its Redmi Note 11 series launch. The company is set to unveil its new lineup on October 28 in a dedicated event. However, not only has the date been revealed, the poster sharing the date has also teased a look of the design of Redmi Note 11 series. The phone has flat metal edges and squarish corners in a design that seems to have been inspired by the look of the new iPhone 13. Apart from this, ahead of the launch, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have also been seen on JD.com.

Also read | Google confirms Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro not coming to India due to ‘global demand supply issues’

The announcement about the launch of the series was made by Xiaomi on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, and it will take place at 7pm CST or 4:30pm (India time) on October 28. It seems like the Redmi Note 11 will have a hold-punch display, with the cutout placed in the centre. The 3.5 mm headphone jack, mic holes as well as JBL-tunes speaker grille has been placed on the top edge of the phone.

The phone also reportedly has a quad camera in the back, with the setup placed inside a rectangular module and one large sensor placed on top. It also has an LED flash. It also seems like the volume buttons and the power button have been placed on the right spine of the phone.

Apart from this, there is not much that can be derived from whatever Xiaomi has officially revealed about the phone.

However, JD.com has listed the phones ahead of the launch, and it has cited three models – the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. While the colour and storage options for Redmi Note 11 were not visible on the site, it seemed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro would be available in four colour options – Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, Shallow Meng Xinghe, and Time Quiet Purple. On the other hand, the premium Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to be made available in only three colours, Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest and Time Quiet Purple. Both the phones have been listed to have three variants in terms of storage – 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Along with the Redmi Note 11, though, Redmi Watch 2 will also be launched. This announcement was also made by the Chinese tech company on Weibo. The Redmi Watch 2 has a square dial, along with a physical button on the right, very similar in design to its predecessor Redmi Watch. However, this watch is likely to have improved sensors and better tracking capabilities.