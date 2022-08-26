Redmi Note 11 SE: Xiaomi pulls an Apple, Samsung with latest budget Redmi phone; know how

Xiaomi is relaunching the Redmi Note 10S in India today under a new name called Redmi Note 11 SE. As we pointed out a few days ago, Xiaomi no longer sells the 6GB/64GB Redmi Note 10S in the country. The same model is basically being repurposed as the Redmi Note 11 SE.

But wait, there’s more. Xiaomi is also pulling a major Apple and Samsung with its latest budget Redmi phone. The Redmi Note 11 SE may be the cheapest phone we can think of that is shipping without any charging brick in the box. The phone will go on sale starting August 31 at a price of Rs 13,499.

This phone, like the Redmi Note 10S that it is based on, supports 33W fast charging, but you’ll need to buy a compliant charger separately to use it according to the Redmi Note 11 SE listing page on Xiaomi’s website and Flipkart. The Note 10S comes with a “33W in-box fast charger” as indicated by its own page.

You’d think not bundling a charger in the box would mean a more aggressive price tag but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The 6GB/64GB Redmi Note 10S was selling for Rs 12,999 before going out of stock though you can still find it online if you’re lucky. The Redmi Note 11 SE costs a bit more possibly because of the depreciation in the value of rupee against the US dollar.

Oddly enough, the Redmi Note 11 SE runs the older MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 though we’re expecting it would be ready for MIUI 13 right out of the gate like the Redmi Note 10S.

Rest of the specs and design of the Redmi Note 11 SE are same as the Redmi Note 10S. You can read more about it here.