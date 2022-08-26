Redmi Note 11 SE with Redmi Note 10S-like design, specs launched in India: Check full details

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 SE in India. This is not a brand-new phone, though. Redmi Note 11 SE is a repurposed Redmi Note 10S (review) with the same exact design and specs. In some areas, it’s a step-down in fact but more on this later. Redmi Note 11 SE price in India is set at Rs 13,499 and it will be available starting from August 31.

REDMI NOTE 11 SE PRICE IN INDIA, SALE DATE

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 11 SE in sole 6GB/64GB configuration at a price of Rs 13,499.

Also Read | Redmi K50i review: Redefining value, yet again

Redmi Note 11 SE will go on sale in India starting from August 31.

REDMI NOTE 11 SE SPECS, FEATURES

As we mentioned before, the Redmi Note 11 SE has the same exact specs as the Redmi Note 10S from last year. It has the same design and will be available in the same choice of colours, too.

Like the Note 10S, Redmi Note 11 SE has a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and holepunch cut-out at the centre.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a great story-teller phone with an almost perfect camera | Hands-on

Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This is expandable. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Oddly enough, the 11 SE runs the older MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and ships without a charging brick in the box according to its listing page on Xiaomi’s website. The Note 10S has been updated to MIUI 13 since launch and comes with a 33W fast charging adapter.

Elsewhere, the Redmi Note 11 SE has a quad-cam setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has a 13MP camera.

Rounding off the package are IP53-rating and dual speakers. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader.