Redmi Note 11 SE India launch on August 26; could be a repurposed Redmi Note 10S without charger

Xiaomi is seemingly relaunching the Redmi Note 10S (review) in India under a different name –Redmi Note 11 SE— for some reason. The phone’s pricing will be revealed on August 26 and sales will kick off starting from August 31.

Oddly enough, the Note 11 SE runs the older MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and ships without a charging brick in the box according to its listing page on Xiaomi’s website. The Note 10S, which it otherwise shares virtually everything with be it design or core hardware, has been updated to MIUI 13 since launch. Xiaomi bundles a 33W fast charging adapter with the Note 10S.

REDMI NOTE 11 SE: A REPURPOSED REDMI NOTE 10S

The Redmi Note 11 SE has the same exact specs as the Redmi Note 10S from last year. It has the same design and will be available in the same choice of colours, too.

It has a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This is expandable. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a great story-teller phone with an almost perfect camera | Hands-on

For photography, the phone has a quad-cam setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has a 13MP camera.

Rounding off the package are IP53-certification, dual speakers and Hi-Res audio support. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Redmi Note 10S was launched in India in early 2021 and has since been succeeded by the Redmi Note 11S. Xiaomi had silently lowered the price of the phone recently that’s now listed at a price of Rs 14,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 16,499 for 8GB/128GB respectively. The Redmi Note 11 SE should be priced around the same ballpark figure.