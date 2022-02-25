Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G India launch on March 9: Expected specs, features

Xiaomi is set to add two more phones in its ever-expanding Redmi Note 11 series in India.

Xiaomi is set to add two more phones to its ever-expanding Redmi Note 11 series in India. Days after launching the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S, Xiaomi has announced—today—that it will launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G in the country on March 9.

The naming conventions seem to suggest, the Redmi Note 11 will be 4G-only. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G was launched globally in January alongside a 5G model with more or less the same specs. While the 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, its 4G version has a watered-down MediaTek Helio G96—also seen inside the Redmi Note 11S.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G also sells with a different chip, altogether, in China. This is the MediaTek Dimensity 920. The same phone is sold in India under the name of Xiaomi 11i.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is exclusive to China at the time of writing. The same phone is sold as the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India, though.

It would be interesting to see if Xiaomi will launch a whole new Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G with a different chipset in India, or, if we’re looking at potential 11i/11i Hypercharge clones. Whatever be the case, it goes without saying that the Redmi portfolio, especially the Redmi Note, is becoming more and more confusing each day.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G expected specs, features

Both Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G sold globally have a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip while its 4G version comes with a Helio G96. Both phones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

For photography, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G has a 108MP quad camera setup with ultrawide-angle, depth, and macro sensors, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has the same setup minus the portrait sensor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G China variant – which is the 11i Hypercharge in India – comes with a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 system-on-chip. Powering the phone is a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

For photography, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with an 108MP main camera.

