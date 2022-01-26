Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G launched globally with Snapdragon 695 chip; 4G model gets a Helio G96

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro globally alongside the Redmi Note 11S and vanilla Redmi Note 11.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro alongside the Redmi Note 11S and vanilla Redmi Note 11 for global markets on Wednesday, 26th January 2022. The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in 5G and 4G models. While the 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, its 4G version gets a watered-down MediaTek Helio G96—also seen inside the Redmi Note 11S. Additionally, the 4G Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with four cameras on the back while the Redmi Note 11 5G makes do with three, though both feature a 108MP main sensor. Rest of the specifications are more or less similar.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G prices, availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G starts at $329 (roughly Rs 24,600) for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations for $349 (roughly Rs 26,200) and $379 (roughly Rs 28,400), respectively. The Note 11 Pro 5G will be sold at discounted prices ($299 or Rs 22,400, $329 or Rs 24,700, and $349 or Rs 26,200) from January 16-17 on AliExpress.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G starts at $299 (roughly Rs 22,400) for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations for $329 (roughly Rs 24,700) and $349 (roughly Rs 26,200), respectively. Xiaomi will sell the base variant of the Redmi Note 4G at an early bird price of $279 (roughly Rs 20,900) from January 16-17 on AliExpress.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will broadly be available for buying in February.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G specs and features

Both Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G have a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip while its 4G version comes with a Helio G96. Both phones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

For photography, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G has a 108MP quad camera setup with ultrawide-angle, depth, and macro sensors, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has the same setup minus the portrait sensor.

Both phones also get dual speakers, headphone jack, IP53 splash-proof design, and Z-axis linear vibration motor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G global models will run Xiaomi’s new MIUI 13 out-of-the-box, the company has confirmed.

