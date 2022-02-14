Redmi Note 11: Hot pick in the mid-range segment

Redmi Note 11 is a stylish phone with great in-hand feel. It impresses with its all-round performance, competent cameras and long battery life

Young consumers are addicted to their mobile phones these days, with a ferocious appetite for clicking photos (selfies in particular) and making videos, sharing them with their near and dear ones, playing mobile games on their devices, streaming movies and snack video, listening to songs, etc. Talk to them on what matters the most in their mobile phones and the response is instant—the display has to be top-notch, really long battery life (fast charging is a must-have), great cameras to capture every moment, et al. And, being acutely value conscious consumers, they expect the mobile to carry a modest price tag.

Xiaomi India knows the pulse of this youth-centric burgeoning market segment. Recently the company’s sub-brand, Redmi India, expanded its Redmi Note series with two user-friendly, feature-rich and good performing mobile phones— Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. Both the devices come in a trendy flat-edge body design, and feature a great 90hz AMOLED display and 33W Pro fast charging speed. They also set a new standard in camera excellence with their advanced 108MP primary camera. Redmi Note 11 is available in three variants—4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB for Rs 13,499, Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

We got the Starburst White 6GB/128GB device for review purposes. Our initial impression: the handset excels in terms of design, display, hardware-software mix, cameras and battery life. It’s a stylish phone and quite a performer too. Let us check out its finer details and performance.

Out of the box, Redmi Note 11 impresses with its stylish and trendy design while offering a smooth texture and great in hand feel. I am sure its overall appearance will appeal to the young consumer. To ensure a comfortable hand-grip, the phone packs a large 5000mAh battery within a 8.09mm thin and 179g light body. The device comes with a matte finish that resists fingerprints, adds to the smooth texture and luxurious feel.

Switched on, Redmi Note 11 features a fast and smooth 90Hz refresh rate display that enhances the user experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions. A large 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display provides vibrant colours and details to the device. Redmi Note 11 adds to the screen clarity ensuring 1000nits peak brightness. Trust me, whether you are watching the trending YouTube video or streaming movies, this phone’s advanced display will enable a significantly better screen viewing experience for consumers in its price segment.

Additionally, the device features an upgraded 33W Pro fast charging on a 5,000mAh large battery that makes life relatively easy for the heavy user.

Moving on to the cameras, Redmi Note 11 comes with an extremely capable 50MP primary camera capturing memorable moments on the go. It comes paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera offering 118-degree FOV on the Redmi Note 11 for clear, high-quality wide scenic shots. It also features a 2MP Macro and 2MP depth sensor for detailed shots. On the front, Redmi Note 11 comes with a 13MP camera for sharp selfies and high-res video calling.

The phone is powered by the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that ensures pretty speedy performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing and using multiple apps. On the software front, it comes with MIUI 13 OS that brings a host of improved features.

During its week-long stay with us, Redmi Note 11 came across as a smooth operator. It looks great and works well; the best part is its speed. Its great all-round performance, competent cameras and long lasting battery will have a lasting impression on you, and hence it finds a strong mention.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.43-inch FHD + AMOLED Display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor

Operating system: MIUI 13

Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP AI quad rear camera, 13MP front camera

Memory & storage: 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB

Battery: 5000mAh (typ) battery, 33W Pro Fast Charging

Estimated street price: Rs 13,499 (4+64GB), Rs 14,499 (6+64GB), Rs 15,999 (6+128GB)