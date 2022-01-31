Redmi Note 11 confirmed to launch in India with Redmi Note 11S on February 9; prices leak online

The Redmi Smart Band Pro and 43-inch Redmi Smart TV X are also set to launch in the country on the same date.

Xiaomi confirmed Monday that it will launch the Redmi Note 11 in India on February 9 alongside the Redmi Note 11S. The Redmi Smart Band Pro and 43-inch Redmi Smart TV X are also set to launch in the country on the same date. Alleged prices of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have separately leaked online suggesting higher than expected pricing for the India-bound models.

Let's make it #11on10, shall we?



Most ????????????????-able launch of the year ✅

Ready to #SetTheBar with #RedmiNote11S ✅

Delivering more than your expectations ✅✅



Pave way, for the all new #RedmiNote11.

Arriving on ????????.????????.????????.

Know more: https://t.co/c7MZGkdFv7 pic.twitter.com/S0Vunx946A — Redmi India – Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) January 31, 2022

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), while the Redmi Note 11 could start at Rs 13,999/Rs 14,499, the Redmi Note 11S price in India is tipped to launch starting at Rs 16,999/Rs 17,499.

For context, the Redmi Note 11S launched globally starts at $249 (roughly Rs 18,650) for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations for $279 (roughly Rs 20,900) and $299 (roughly Rs 22,400), respectively. The Redmi Note 11 meanwhile starts at $179 (roughly Rs 13,400) for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also come in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations for $199 (roughly Rs 15,00) and $229 (roughly Rs 17,150), respectively.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S specs

As for specs, the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 global models both come with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. While the Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage, the Note 11 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB expandable storage. Both phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11S comes with an 108MP quad camera setup, while the Redmi Note 11 has 50MP quad cameras.