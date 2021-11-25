Redmi Note 11 4G: Xiaomi launches yet another Redmi Note 11 ahead of Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch is scheduled for November 30.

There seems to be no stopping Xiaomi. After launching countless many versions of the Redmi Note 10—five of those are sold in India—the company seems on course to do the same with its successor line, the Redmi Note 11. Days after launching the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 4G in China which is nothing but a Redmi Note 10 with a slightly tweaked camera setup.

Redmi Note 11 specs, features

The Redmi Note 11 4G has a 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G88 system-on-chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Software is MIUI 12.5. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. All this is same as the existing Redmi Note 10.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch on November 30, will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11

On to the cameras, the ‘new’ Redmi Note 11 has a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor—there is no additional 2MP depth like the Redmi 10. On the front, the Redmi Note 11 4G has an 8MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 11 price, availability

Xiaomi has launched the 4G Redmi Note 11 in China at a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,660) for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set buyers back by CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 12,830). The phone is set to go on sale in China starting December 1.

Also Read | Xiaomi hypes upcoming Redmi Note 11T by partnering with Jio to ‘verify’ phone’s 5G capability

Buzz has it that Xiaomi may launch the Redmi Note 11 4G in India as the Redmi 10 2020. Come to think of it, that won’t be surprising taking into account the trajectory that the company has taken off-late.

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch

Regardless, the Redmi Note 11 4G launch comes days ahead of Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch which is scheduled for November 30. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is also expected to be another rebrand from the Xiaomi, in this case of the Redmi Note 11 5G from China. The Redmi Note 11 5G has already received one rebranding. Globally, the same phone is sold as the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Also Read | Redmi 10 Prime: Not(e) your typical budget smartphone