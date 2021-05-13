Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch launched in India: Specs, features, price and everything to know

Redmi Note 10S is a rehashed Redmi Note 10 with an updated processor, primary camera and MIUI 12.5, while Redmi Watch is Redmi’s first smartwatch in India. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Xiaomi’s Redmi launched the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch in India on Thursday. While the Redmi Note 10S is a rehashed Redmi Note 10 with an updated MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, MIUI 12.5 software and more powerful 64MP main camera, Redmi Watch is Redmi’s first smartwatch in the country. Redmi Note 10S India price starts at Rs 14,999 and will be available from May 18. Redmi Watch will be available from May 25 at a price of Rs 3,999.

The Redmi Note 10S is notably the fourth phone in the Redmi Note 10 series and slots between the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. It is basically the Redmi Note 10 with a different processor, primary camera and a “minimum” of 6GB of RAM — something that Xiaomi seems to be highlighting big time. For context, the Note 10 comes with 4GB RAM by default and tops out at 6GB.

Another headlining feature of the Note 10S seems to be the software. It is the first Xiaomi phone in India to ship with MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box though it is not the final version. Xiaomi calls it “interim” MIUI 12.5. It has all the key core elements related to performance and efficiency but does not include its marquee feature, which is the ability to uninstall and remove many pre-loaded applications. The phone will get it soon via an OTA update. Xiaomi has previously claimed MIUI 12.5 is better than iOS 14.5 and Samsung’s latest One UI with lesser first-party bloatware.



As for the Redmi Watch, this is Redmi’s second fitness wearable device in India after the Redmi Band. While still not a full-blown smartwatch per se, given its low price and slightly better spec-sheet, it comes as a no-brainer for anybody looking to upgrade. At its price, the Redmi Watch will compete with a host of Amazfit devices, and there are quite a bit of those available in India already.

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch prices, availability

Redmi Note 10S has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB/128GB variant of the phone has been launched at Rs 15,999. It will be available for purchase from Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores May 18 onwards.

Redmi Watch has been launched at Rs 3,999 and it will be available from Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios from May 25.

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch specs, features

The Note 10S has a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display that can, at least in theory, peak 1100nits same as the Note 10. There is no HDR support or high refresh rate like the Note 10 Pro/Note 10 Pro Max. For protection, it has Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The design and build materials have been lifted as is from the Note 10 though there is a new blue colourway which is exclusive to this model. There is a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics. Rounding off the package are dual speakers and Hi-Res audio support.

Under the hood, the phone has an 8-core 12nm Helio G95 SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and to 128GB USF2.2 storage (expandable). For photography, it has a quad-cam setup with a 64MP main (unspecified sensor since Xiaomi is relying on multiple vendors), 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has a 13MP camera. The Note 10S further has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.



Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display with 320×320 pixel resolution and 480nits of brightness. There is an ambient light sensor in the smartwatch to automatically tune brightness according to your surroundings though there is no always-on functionality (which is understandable at this price). Raise to wake option is available. The watch can be customised with over 200 watch faces (accessible from the Xiaomi Wear app). The body is made of plastic and comes in three colours: ivory, black and blue. It is 5ATM certified. The straps are user swappable with Xiaomi offering a choice of ivory, black, blue and olive options.

The big takeaway is support for GPS and GLONASS which means you can leave your smartphone at home and the Redmi Watch can keep a log of your runs and jogs alongside parametres like calories burnt during workouts. Speaking of which, it comes with 11 sports modes including cricket, walking, cycling, trekking, outdoor running, treadmill, pool swimming and freestyle. The watch also has sensors to track continuous heart rate (at up to 30-minute intervals) and it can notify you in case of any irregular fluctuations. Sleep tracking and guided breathing are also available. There is no SpO2 sensor.

Just like any other fitness watch at its price, the Redmi Watch will also let you view notifications and silence or reject calls though it can’t do responses. There is no in-built speaker and mic either. You can’t install any apps on it also since there is no app store support. Xiaomi hasn’t opened the platform for third-party fitness services like Strava at this point of time which means its own Wear app is your only option to collate all the data.

The 230mAh battery inside the Redmi Watch is rated to deliver up to 10 days worth of usage on single charge — charging is through a POGO pin charger.