Redmi Note 10S gets new 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in India; 6GB/128GB version gets a price hike

Redmi Note 10S (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Xiaomi silently launched a new 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 10S in India on Thursday, December 2. The new version will be sold alongside the existing 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants and will go on sale for the first time starting December 3, 12 noon. The Redmi Note 10S 8GB/128GB version will be available at a price of Rs 18,499.

Redmi Note 10S prices, availability

The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage version of the Redmi Note 10S has been launched in India at a price of Rs 18,499. ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions will be eligible for an additional Rs 1,000 discount.

The Redmi Note 10S 8GB/128GB version will start selling from December 7th 12PM onwards across Mi.com/in, Mi Home, Amazon India, and retail stores.

The 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants of the phone are currently listed on Mi.com/in at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499 respectively. The 6GB/128GB version was launched at a price of Rs 15,999 and therefore its price has increased by Rs 500.

Redmi Note 10S specs, features

The Redmi Note 10S comes with a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chip. It runs MIUI 12.5 software. The Note 10S further has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

For photography, it has a quad-cam setup with a 64MP main (unspecified sensor), 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has a 13MP camera.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers and Hi-Res audio support.

