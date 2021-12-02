Redmi Note 10S gets new 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in India; 6GB/128GB version gets a price hike

The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage version of the Redmi Note 10S has been launched in India at a price of Rs 18,499.
Xiaomi silently launched a new 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 10S in India on Thursday, December 2. The new version will be sold alongside the existing 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants and will go on sale for the first time starting December 3, 12 noon. The Redmi Note 10S 8GB/128GB version will be available at a price of Rs 18,499.
Redmi Note 10S prices, availability
The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage version of the Redmi Note 10S has been launched in India at a price of Rs 18,499. ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions will be eligible for an additional Rs 1,000 discount.
The Redmi Note 10S 8GB/128GB version will start selling from December 7th 12PM onwards across Mi.com/in, Mi Home, Amazon India, and retail stores.
Also Read | Xiaomi says slightly higher pricing for smartphones is ‘here to stay for a while’
The 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants of the phone are currently listed on Mi.com/in at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499 respectively. The 6GB/128GB version was launched at a price of Rs 15,999 and therefore its price has increased by Rs 500.
Redmi Note 10S specs, features
The Redmi Note 10S comes with a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 chip. It runs MIUI 12.5 software. The Note 10S further has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
For photography, it has a quad-cam setup with a 64MP main (unspecified sensor), 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has a 13MP camera.
Rounding off the package are dual speakers and Hi-Res audio support.
Also Read | Redmi Note 10S review: Software, not hardware is what makes this phone ‘special’
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.